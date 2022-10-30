Jets promote QB Chris Streveler to active roster entering Patriots matchup

Jets make unconventional roster move ahead of Patriots matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets' depth will be tested at a few positions Sunday. Just not at quarterback.

The Jets elevated quarterback Chris Streveler to their 53-man roster Saturday in addition to offensive tackle Conor McDermott. Sunday's game against the New England Patriots will be Streveler's first time on the active roster for gameday as a member of the Jets.

Streveler's elevation is a curious move considering New York now has four quarterbacks on its active roster in Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Streveler. Wilson is the starter, and having a third backup behind Flacco and White seems unnecessary.

One possible explanation for Streveler joining the active roster: He can run. The 27-year-old amassed 1,167 rushing yards on 204 carries with 22 touchdowns in two seasons with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Patriots have struggled to defend mobile quarterbacks this season (see: Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields), so perhaps the Jets will put Streveler on the field for a few gadget plays Sunday.

The Jets also could use another rushing threat after losing Breece Hall to a season-ending injury. Michael Carter is expected to start with the recently-acquired James Robinson backing him up, but maybe Streveler will suit up as an emergency backup running back.

New York also will be without star offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, so McDermott will provide depth on the front line.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is set for 1 p.m. ET, as New England (3-4) aims to stop New York's (5-2) three-game winning streak.