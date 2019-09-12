Jets to promote Luke Falk from practice squad as Trevor Siemian’s backup

The Jets are finding themselves in an unfortunate situation at the quarterback position: Trevor Siemian starting, Luke Falk backing him up.

With starting quarterback Sam Darnold out at least Monday night and possibly longer with mononucleosis, Siemian is the obvious starter, as the only other quarterback on the 53-man roster. Jets head coach Adam Gase also confirmed today that Falk, who is currently on the practice squad, will be elevated to the active roster and will back Siemian up on Monday night.

“Trevor will be starting and Luke Falk will get elevated at some point and be the backup, so that would be that,” Gase said.

Although there are some veteran free agents available, Gase apparently doesn’t think any of them could be more ready to play by Monday night than Falk would be. Falk has never played in a regular-season game, but he spent last year with the Dolphins with Gase as his coach and has been with the Jets this year since May, so he knows Gase’s offense well.

Siemian will be making the 25th start of his NFL career on Monday night. He previously played in Denver, where he was the Broncos’ primary starter in 2016-2017 and put up below-average numbers across the board.