Jets and All-Pro DT, Quinnen Williams, reportedly closing in on a deal

With only one year remaining on his current rookie contract, All-Pro DT, Quinnen Williams, is set to be a free agent after the 2023 season. However, Williams has been in contract negotiations with the Jets over a long-term deal that would keep Williams in New York for the near future.

Williams was the Jets’ No. 3 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft and has been a core piece of a very strong defense. Each year Williams has gotten better in the league, and in 2022, he finally broke out with a first-team All-Pro selection. The Jets and Williams have a great relationship so it has always been presumed they would get a deal worked out, and the New York Post Sports reports that the deal is ‘not far apart.’

It is widely expected that the former Alabama standout will be the highest-paid DT in league history with the exclusion of the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is widely regarded as one of the best defensive players ever. Williams’s contract is expected to be in the range of four years and $96 million with the NFL cap set to raise in the near future.

After acquiring quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers this off-season, the New York Jets are firmly in the midst of their Super Bowl window and Williams will be a key part of that. Getting a new deal worked out with Williams was a top priority. this Spring along with bringing in Rodgers.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor Williams’s contract negotiations with the Jets.

More Bama in NFL!

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire