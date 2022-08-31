Jets’ practice-squad tracker

Now that teams have trimmed their rosters down to 53 players, the next step is to set their 16-man practice squad.

Ten of those players have to have two or fewer accrued seasons, while six players have no limit on accrued seasons, allowing teams to carry some veterans on their practice squad if they so choose. Players can be called up to the active roster for game day a maximum of three times and sent back to the practice squad, then they would have to be signed to the active roster.

We’ll track the Jets’ additions to their practice squad here and update as players are announced.

QB Chris Streveler

QB Chris Streveler

The preseason darling for the Jets cleared waivers and will indeed be back as QB4 for the Jets.

OL Grant Hermanns

OL Grant Hermanns

