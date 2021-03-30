Jets potential NFL Draft pick Justin Fields dazzles at Pro Day

Justin Fields on Zoom during Ohio State Pro Day

After watching Ohio State QB Justin Fields' Pro Day on Tuesday, the Jets might have some rethinking to do heading into the NFL Draft.

GM Joe Douglas was on hand last week when BYU QB Zach Wilson was impressing everyone watching with accurate, powerful throw downfield on the run with ease. He was already pegged to the Jets in multiple mock drafts leading up to his Pro Day, but some think that just solidified the choice.

But Douglas also looked on as Fields came out Tuesday afternoon, ran a 4.44 unofficial 40-yard dash and threw dimes all over the field just like Wilson.

Speaking with reporters via Zoom after the his session, Fields nitpicked what he was able to showcase.

"I think overall I had a solid day," he said, humbly. "Of course, everyone knows my goal for that 40-yard dash was at least to be in the 4.3s, but of course I’m kinda mad about that. Other than that, I thought I threw pretty well. Had a few missed throws, but that happens. Every throw isn’t going to be perfect.”

Fields may be modest about his performance, but that’s the type of competitor he is. Something can always be fixed, and he discussed that work ethic in him when asked a specific question about Ohio State quarterbacks not really doing much at the next level.

“In all honesty, I think I’m different than those guys,” he said. “I know my work ethic is unmatched and my dedication and passion to be great is at another level. So in terms of past quarterbacks, I can’t control that. The only similarities that those guys have are we wore the same uniform.”

Love to hear that kind of confidence from someone that’s destined to be taken off the board in the top five. It might even be the top three after the San Francisco 49ers made a trade with the Miami Dolphins to jump nine spots and sit right in the heart of the quarterback selections.

The Jets are still No. 2 right before them, though. After Trevor Lawrence is presumably taken first overall by Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Jets – if they are to select a quarterback at all – will have their choice of the rest before any other teams can nab their guy.



Fields mentioned sitting in Zoom meetings with NFL teams that “pretty much pull up your game file, or they might pull up a play or two from their playbook and re-call it back to them.” It’s unknown if the Jets were one of those teams, but a safe guess would say they were among the group.

Either way, the ball is in the Jets’ court assuming the Jaguars play their first overall pick like everyone believes. Both Wilson and Fields are fine quarterbacks, but Fields does admit that a chip will always be on his shoulder to get better. And that’s because the overall goal is to be great.

“At the end of the day, there’s of course going to be a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “But I think my drive, my wanting to be great and willingness to be great just comes from inside.”