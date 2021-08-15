Jets position battles: Who has the edge after Gang Green’s preseason opener?

The Jets started the Robert Saleh era with a win over the Giants in their preseason opener, but the long-lasting impact of Saturday night’s action will go far beyond the final score.

New York’s first action of the preseason provided a glimpse at the many ongoing position battles at One Jets Drive. With numerous spots up for grabs on both sides of the ball, Gang Green’s matchup with the Giants told the story of which players are currently winning those fights and which players have some ground to make up if they want to secure a place on the 53-man roster or a higher spot on the depth chart.

Here is the latest on the Jets’ position battles after their preseason debut.

No. 2 Quarterback

Mike White relieved Zach Wilson and played relatively well throughout the second and third quarters, going 13-19 for 127 yards. James Morgan entered the game in the fourth quarter and finished 5-9 for 45 yards through the air. Morgan has been solid in training camp, but it looks like White has the upper hand in the battle for the No. 2 spot on the Jets' quarterback depth chart.

Running Back

Ty Johnson and Michael Carter split the first-team workload, with Johnson rushing for 33 yards on nine carries and Carter taking seven carries for 22 yards to go along with one catch for nine yards. La'Mical Perine rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries among the reserves, but Johnson and Carter are likely to begin the regular season sharing touches in New York's run-heavy offense. Tevin Coleman will also factor into the mix when he returns to the field.

Wide Receiver

Vyncint Smith drastically improved his chances of making the Jets’ 53-man roster, catching three passes for 39 yards and downing a punt on the one-yard line in the fourth quarter. Smith now has a strong case to make the team over Braxton Berrios with his performance over the Giants. Denzel Mims, meanwhile, helped his standing on the depth chart by hauling in three passes for 51 yards, including a 20-yard reception in which he lowered his shoulder and ran through multiple tacklers to secure a first down.

Tight End

Tyler Kroft worked exclusively with the starters and caught one pass from Wilson while functioning mainly as a blocker. Chris Herndon did not make much of an impact with the reserves, catching just one pass for nine yards. Kenny Yeboah also endured a rough night, coughing up a fumble that led to the Giants' lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kroft is the favorite to win the starting tight end job, but the position is a major area of concern right now.

Right Tackle

Morgan Moses took all of the first-team reps protecting Wilson at right tackle, while Fant worked among the backups. Fant was thought to be making up ground on Moses after returning to the practice field, but it looks like Moses has the position all but locked down at this point.

Weakside Linebacker

Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood teamed up to force a Giants fumble in the red zone in the second quarter, while Blake Cashman played with the backups. Nasirildeen is ahead of Sherwood in the weakside linebacker pecking order right now, but both are going to be on the field at the same time throughout 2021.

Nickel Cornerback

Javelin Guidry started in the slot, with Michael Carter II and Brandin Echols rotating in afterward. Other than a defensive pass interference penalty that landed the Giants in the red zone, Echols was the best of the Jets' rookie cornerbacks on Saturday night. He is pushing Guidry for the nickel job -- although the second-year pro looked good with New York's first-team defense.

Kicker

Chris Naggar went 1-2 on field goal attempts, with his miss coming from beyond 50 yards out. Matt Ammendola did not attempt a field goal, but he converted on an extra point attempt in the fourth quarter. The Jets are giving Naggar every chance to win the kicking job, but he will have to display some more consistency in order for that to happen.

