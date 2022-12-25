Jets' playoff hopes gifted big boost on Christmas

New York Jets fan cheers before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In the season of giving, the Jets got a big present this weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Following New York’s disappointing 19-3 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, head coach Robert Saleh said, "There's still a lot to look forward to this season, [but] thinking playoffs is farfetched."

Since he said that, the Jets saw the New England Patriots lose, the Cleveland Browns lose, the Tennessee Titans lose, and the Las Vegas Raiders lose on Christmas Eve before Jolly Old St. Nick delivered on Sunday a Miami Dolphins second-half collapse in 26-20 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas, Jets. But, having said that, New York’s troubles are not quite out of sight.

For those keeping score at home, the Jets (7-8) are back in position with a simple path to the postseason with wins in their final two games of the season at Seattle and at Miami and the Patriots failing to win both of their remaining games.

Saleh and Co. need New England (7-8) to lose or tie either next week at home to Miami (8-7) or in Week 18 at Buffalo. And fortunately for Jets fans, the Bills could still be in a fight for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a bye with the Kansas City Chiefs and may not be resting starters in the regular season finale.

So you’re saying there’s a chance?

Yes, the Jets – even with the four-game losing skid – are still very much in the hunt.