Jets players, Robert Saleh react to New York’s first win of 2021

Robert Saleh and the Jets picked up their first win of the season in dramatic fashion against the Titans, as it took a missed Randy Bullock 49-yard field goal in overtime for New York to cling to a 27-24 victory.

Zach Wilson stepped up to fire two touchdown passes in the second half, while the Jets’ defense mostly stood tall in big spots. Tennessee drove down the field in the final minutes of regulation to force overtime, but New York made just enough stops in the extra period to force the Titans to settle for a long field goal attempt that was pushed wide left.

The Jets can now breathe a sigh of relief. They are finally in the win column after three weeks of mostly non-competitive play. Here’s how New York reacted to its first triumph of 2021.

Gatorade bath for Robert Saleh's first win

Randy Bullock missed the kick. The #Jets win. They’re going nuts on the field. Robert Saleh got a gatorade bath for his first win as coach. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 3, 2021

Ryan Griffin dumped the gatorade on Saleh. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 3, 2021

Using win No. 1 as a building block

"We have to stack great days and continue to get better" – Robert Saleh pic.twitter.com/gDNAhmTDyt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 3, 2021

"We can't let off, we can't be happy because of one win. We have to lock down even more" – C.J. Mosley pic.twitter.com/T0HRxBqjnw — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 3, 2021

Fun for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson after being asked if he's starting to have fun "I'm glad we can learn from a win, that's the best way to do it" pic.twitter.com/vm5TJplyQx — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 3, 2021

QB Zach Wilson to Reporters: It was a roller-coaster game. I wouldn't say we've arrived. This was a puzzle piece of where we're trying to get. It was a step in the right direction. I'm glad we can learn from a win.#Jets #TENvsNYJ — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) October 3, 2021

Defensive execution paves the way

Quinnen Williams talks about the performance from the defense today "Execution, everything goes back to execution" pic.twitter.com/g3QrQ3ZOEO — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 3, 2021

Trust gets the job done

"The big word of the week was trusting each other, so I thought that was a cool experience for all of us" – Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/NdZtpafYWb — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 3, 2021

Praise for the fans

Extra special win for Corey Davis

Davis with a big smile says it “definitely feels good” to beat his old team #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 3, 2021

C.J. Mosley's first win with Gang Green

CJ Mosley gets his first Jets win as an active player in two-plus years. #Jets pic.twitter.com/Ld0Y98c84H — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 3, 2021

