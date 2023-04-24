Jets players react to acquiring Aaron Rodgers in blockbuster deal with Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The long awaited trade has finally happened.

The Jets reached a deal to acquire future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers on Monday afternoon.

The deal felt inevitable after Rodgers made his intentions clear that he wasn't going to retire and he wanted to play for Gang Green.

Weeks later the two sides finally picked up talks ahead of the draft, and they were ultimately able to come to terms on an agreement. New York has found the veteran quarterback it's been looking to add all offseason.

Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction from Rodgers' new teammates on the blockbuster deal...