Which Jets players are poised for a breakout season in 2022?

There is a lot of hope and promise for the New York Jets thanks to the new additions made by the team this offseason.

The 2022 NFL draft saw New York snag three players off the board in Round 1 alone. Prior to that, the Jets spent some dollars in free agency.

While those acquisitions bring some excitement, thoughts of some potential breakout seasons do as well.

Here are four Jets players poised to breakout in 2022:

QB Zach Wilson

New York Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Wilson is the one every Jets fan is hoping for. It’s easier said than done for a quarterback, but there’s plenty of reason to think Wilson will, bare minimum, improve in 2022.

No longer a rookie, Wilson returns to New York with more help around him, both along the offensive line and at the playmaker positions. Not to mention the QB is playing in the same system as a year ago, which is often overlooked by outsiders.

WR Corey Davis

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84). (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Davis was paid by the Jets as a player that had already broken out. He should have played better in 2021, Davis will be the first to admit that.

However, likewise to Wilson, bringing in help alongside Davis could only help. It should take attention off of Davis, allowing him to flourish. Davis also already referenced this offseason that some off-field things were on his mind a year ago and he has since dealt with them.

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

New York Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker . (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Vera-Tucker is somehow a former first-round pick that’s a bit… forgotten. A lot of the attention for the Jets offensive line this spring has either involved the tackle battle between Mekhi Becton and George Fant, or the contract Laken Tomlinson signed during free agency.

Despite that, those additions should help Vera-Tucker… and the entire offensive line in general. The “loser” of the Becton vs. Fant battle will end up playing next to Vera-Tucker on the right side.

DT Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Between this year’s draft and last summer’s spending, Quinnen Williams has gotten some help around him in 2022 which might bring his game to the next level.

Carl Lawson should (hopefully) hit the field for the first time with the Jets in the regular season. Then there’s rookie first-round pick in Jermaine Johnson on the other side of the line.

Both options could potentially take some heat off Williams, allowing him add to his team-leading six sacks from last year.

