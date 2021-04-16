Jets players say they will not attend 2021 voluntary in-person offseason workouts

Garrett Stepien
·2 min read
Jets huddle
Jets huddle

Jets players became a latest group to boycott the NFL's voluntary offseason workouts.

A statement Friday afternoon from Jets players on behalf of the NFL Players Association explained why.

"Football is a labor of love for our men, who work year-round to stay in shape and prepare ourselves to perform at the highest level. Given that we are still in a pandemic and based on the facts provided to our membership by our union about the health and safety benefits of a virtual offseason, many of us will exercise our CBA right and not attend in-person voluntary workouts.

"We respect that every player has a right to make a decision about what is best for him and his family, and we stand in solidarity with other players across the NFL who are making informed choices about the offseason."

The NFLPA has released statements on the behalf of players from the Giants, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Recently, the NFL sent a memo out to all franchises about protocols for COVID-19 vaccinations. With the health and safety of all players still in mind, though, the NFLPA wants all offseason workout programs to be virtual like 2020.

NFLPA president and Browns center JC Tretter said that the union would encourage players to boycott voluntary in-person workouts in favor of a virtual offseason. In an appearance Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show, Tretter opened up.

"My job and our job is to know what our players want, and this is what our players want," Tretter said. "And we surveyed our players and the vast majority of our players think the virtual offseason is the best for this year. And that wasn't just the veterans saying that -- just as many young guys, just as many guys with one year of experience, two years of experience, three years of experience responded saying that they think the virtual offseason is the best thing for them this year as the older guys did.

"So that's a narrative that just doesn't have any factor or proof to it. It's just used to try to divide the union. But we know what we want. We have players talk and we as a union are in charge of representing what all players want, and that's what we're doing."

