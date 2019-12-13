Jets players literally lined up to swap jerseys with Lamar Jackson after Thursday's win

Caroline Brandt

Lamar Jackson has been so good lately, everyone wants to swap jerseys with him.

After Thursday's 42-21 victory over the New York Jets, THREE Jets players lined up to get a Jackson jersey and autograph.

Another unreal performance from Jackson prompted the jersey swap. Five touchdown passes, 212-yards and a broken record for single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, previously held by Michael Vick.

Players swapping jerseys at the end of NFL games has become a tradition. If Lamar Jackson continues to dominate like he has been, he's going to need to bring a LOT of jerseys with him.

