Jets plan to release WR Denzel Mims if they can't find trade partner

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) catches the ball before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like wide receiver Denzel Mims has played his final game in a Jets uniform.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are planning to release Mims if they can’t find a trade partner. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that teams have been in touch with the Jets regarding Mims, so a trade remains a possibility.

A standout receiver at Baylor, Mims was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Initially, the pick received positive reviews, as Gang Green moved back 11 spots in the round to select Mims, who seemed to be an obvious target for the team, at No. 59 overall.

While the 6-foot-3 receiver has all the physical tools, he never quite put it all together with the Jets. His tenure got off to a rough start, as a hamstring injury suffered during his first pro training camp landed him on Injured Reserve. Mims played just nine games as a rookie, hauling in 23 passes for 357 yards.

Mims requested a trade last August, but the Jets held on to him. He appeared in 10 games and caught 11 passes for 186 yards.

Overall, Mims has caught 42 passes for 676 yards in 30 games as a Jet. And despite how prolific he was at Baylor, Mims failed to find the end zone in three seasons in New York.

Now, the 25-year-old will have a chance at a fresh start somewhere else. Whether that comes via a trade or being released is yet to be determined.