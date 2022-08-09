The Jets aren’t giving their starters the night off for their first preseason game.

Head coach Robert Saleh didn’t give the first team much time in the preseason last year until the final game of the summer, but he revealed a different approach for Friday’s game against the Eagles.

“We’re planning on playing all our guys for a series or two,” Saleh said, via Ethan Sears of the New York Post. “So it’ll probably end up being a quarter. That’s for the first group and then the seconds [and] thirds will finish off the game.”

One starter who seems unlikely to play is right tackle Mekhi Becton. He left Monday’s practice with a knee injury and concern about his condition grew over the course of the day.

Jets plan to play starters a series or two in preseason opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk