Jets placing WR Elijah Moore on injured reserve

The Jets are placing rookie sensation Elijah Moore on injured reserve, according to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes.

The wide receiver spent the past week dealing with a quad injury. The hope is that Moore will only miss three weeks, but there are only five games left in the season.

The Jets already lost WR Corey Davis for the season this week, leaving Zach Wilson without his top targets this Sunday against the Saints. Rookie RB Michael Carter remains out as well.

Moore’s first NFL season started off slow, but the second-round pick became the focal point of New York’s passing attack over the past several weeks. The versatile pass-catcher has 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns this season. He also has a touchdown on the ground.

