Jets place S Zane Lewis on IR, re-sign S Bennett Jackson

Zane Lewis charging Chase Edmonds

The Jets have placed S Zane Lewis on IR, and in turn, have re-signed S Bennett Jackson, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Lewis suffered a torn patella tendon and sprained MCL after exiting Thursday's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers.

The undrafted safety out of Air Force signed with the Jets in 2020, but hasn't seen any regular season action -- and won't again this season with the injuries.

Jackson, a sixth-round draft pick by the Giants in 2014, is coming back to the Jets after being cut and re-signed by the team numerous times -- he was most recently waived just three days ago.

In 10 career games between the Jets and Baltimore Ravens, Jackson has seven total tackles.