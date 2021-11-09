Jets place WR Denzel Mims on reserve/COVID-19 list

Jets WR Denzel Mims has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus.

Mims is vaccinated, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, so he can return to the Jets’ facility if he’s asymptomatic for 48 hours and has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. If he experiences any symptoms, he must remain isolated from the rest of the team until both of those conditions are met.

This is another chapter in an unfortunate sophomore season for Mims.

After missing most of New York’s offseason workouts and falling behind in training camp due to food poisoning, Mims rarely saw action in the Jets’ first eight games of the season. He’s played just 27.29 percent of the team’s offensive snaps over only six games and has seven catches on 14 targets for 129 yards. He squandered two great opportunities in the Jets’ last two games with Corey Davis out of the lineup, catching just three receptions for 50 yards despite playing 97 total snaps.

The Jets also placed safety Marcus Maye and tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Maye suffered a season-ending Achilles tear against the Colts in Week 9, while Kroft is dealing with a chest injury.

List