Jets place WR Denzel Mims on reserve/COVID-19 list

Denzel Mims white jersey looking ball into hands in 2020

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mims is vaccinated, a source tells SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, meaning he will need to test negative twice at least 24 hours apart to return to the field. This mean's there's still a chance that he could play on Sunday against the Bills.



The Baylor product and former second-round pick hasn’t garnered much playing time in his second pro season, catching just seven passes on 14 targets for 129 yards with two drops. In two seasons, Mims has totaled just 30 catches for 486 yards without a touchdown.

Mims missed most of the Jets offseason workouts due to a bout with food poisoning that he says caused him to drop 20 pounds. He then got off to a slow start in training camp, and has never really gotten into a groove on the field.