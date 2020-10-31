Jets place safety Bradley McDougald on injured reserve

The Jets placed safety Bradley McDougald on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday, as part of a slew of roster moves in advance of the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Additionally, the Jets activated cornerback Arthur Maulet from IR, while linebacker Bryce Hager and wide receiver Jaleel Scott were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad. Finally, kicker Diego Castillo has also been signed to the active roster.

McDougald did not practice all week after suffering a shoulder injury in the second half of the team’s Week 7 game against the Bills. The 29-year-old is sixth on the team in tackles in his first year with Gang Green.

Maulet returns from IR after he injured his groin in Week 2. The 27-year-old is in his second season with the team after he made 12 appearances at corner for the Jets last year.

Hager was elevated for the Week 7 game against the Bills and played exclusively on special teams, where he had one tackle in coverage. Scott was a Ravens’ fourth-round pick in 2018, but has just one career catch in three NFL games.

Castillo looks as if he will handle kicking duties for the second straight week as Sam Ficken continues to nurse a right groin injury. Castillo made both his attempts in Week 7, a 29-yard field goal and an extra point.