Jets place rookies Alijah Vera-Tucker, Michael Carter II on Reserves/COVID-19 List

Alijah Vera-Tucker Jets practice helmet on

The Jets have placed rookie OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and rookie CB Michael Carter II on the Reserves/COVID-19 List.

The Jets offensive line is already decimated with injuries to Mekhi Becton and George Fant - the last thing Zach Wilson needs is another lineman, and one who's been a stud, to be out.

On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh said Carter II had been playing nickel "at a high level."



While both rookies have impressed thus far, they still need as many reps as possible, and it would be a shame if their rookie campaigns ended early.

The Jets did activate Mike White from the list after a stay of almost a calendar month. He was placed on the list on Nov. 23.

Gang Green also claimed DB Will Parks off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, signed DL Freedom Akinmoladun to the practice squad, and placed TE Ryan Griffin on IR, ending his season.