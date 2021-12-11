Jets place rookie WR Elijah Moore on IR with quad injury

Elijah Moore with ball close up white jersey

The Jets placed rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore on the IR on Saturday.

Moore did not practice during the week as he was dealing with a quad injury. He'll be eligible to come back from the IR in three weeks, when the Jets face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second-to-last game of the season.

The Jets will now be without their top two receivers on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, after it was announced that WR Corey Davis will miss the remainder of the season with a core muscle injury on Dec. 6. Jeff Smith was also placed on the COVID/Reserve list.

Moore was the team's second-round pick (No. 34 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. He saw limited action early on in the season, but has since turned into a developing star for a struggling offense. Moore has made 43 receptions for 538 yards with five touchdowns in addition to 54 yards rushing and a score over 11 games.

He's recorded 459 yards and four touchdowns over the last six games. Moore's breakout performance came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, racking up eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown plus 15 yards rushing.

At receiver, the Jets will now turn to Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole, and Braxton Berrios, while also elevating Vyncint Smith and DJ Montgomery from the practice squad.