Jets place RB Michael Carter on IR with ankle injury

Michael Carter home debut vs. Patriots

Jets running back Michael Carter had already been ruled out for Sunday’s showdown with the Houston Texans, but now he’ll have to miss at least three games as the team placed him on Injured Reserve on Saturday afternoon.

Carter suffered a low-grade high-ankle sprain last week against the Miami Dolphins. Under the league’s IR rules, Carter will have to miss at least three games before he can return to the active roster.

The UNC product and fourth-round pick has been a pleasant surprise for the Jets this season, leading the team with 430 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns to go along with 308 yards through the air.



Without Carter on the field, the Jets will need to rely more heavily on Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, and La’Mical Perine.

Johnson has primarily been a third-down back for the Jets with the ability to make plays as a receiver out of the backfield, while the veteran Coleman has been used in a limited capacity in six games this season, rushing the ball 30 times for 118 yards.

Perine appeared in 10 games as a rookie in 2020, but has been active for just three games this season with only one carry.

Along with placing Carter on IR, the Jets also elevated QB Josh Johnson, DE Jabari Zuniga, RB Austin Walter, and DE Ronnie Blair from the practice squad to the active roster.