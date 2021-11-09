Jets place Marcus Maye, Tyler Kroft on IR

Tyler Kroft makes jumping catch over defender

The Jets have placed S Marcus Maye and TE Tyler Kroft on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The news doesn’t come as too much of a shock as both players left Thursday night’s 45-30 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and did not return – Kroft with a chest injury and Maye with an Achilles injury.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh said Maye’s injury wasn’t looking good and that he felt “sick for him."

Saleh continued to say that Maye’s injury was devastating to the Jets’ secondary as he was one of the few veterans on a young team.

Thin at the safety position -- Maye joins Lamarcus Joyner and Zane Lewis as Jets safeties on the IR this season -- the Jets have signed Elijah Riley to the active roster.

Kroft’s injury designation is a bit more surprising considering he got right back up on the play he injured himself on. However, the Jets were expecting Kroft to miss around a month, so the IR stint makes sense.

The Jets are left with Ryan Griffin and Trevon Wesco on the tight end depth chart.