The Jets made several moves Friday ahead of training camp. The biggest might be the one they didn’t make.

Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton, who missed much of the spring with plantar fasciitis, appears ready to practice next week. He was not on the team’s transactions.

The Jets placed safety Marcus Maye, defensive end Vinny Curry and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi on the non-football-injury list.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, safety Ashtyn Davis, defensive end Kyle Phillips and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall landed on the physically unable to perform list.

Jets place Marcus Maye on non-football injury list, Quinnen Williams on PUP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk