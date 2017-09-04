Jets place LB Mauldin on IR, re-sign LB Carter

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- The New York Jets placed linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin on injured reserve and re-signed linebacker Bruce Carter on Monday.

Mauldin, entering his third season, has been dealing with a back injury that ailed him for most of training camp. He didn't participate in any preseason games.

The move doesn't end Mauldin's season. He is eligible to be one of the team's two short-term IR designations, meaning he could return to practice after Week 6 and could play after Week 8.

''We could possibly bring him back,'' coach Todd Bowles said.

Carter, a key backup last year and special teams contributor, was released by the Jets on Sunday to make room for the team's waiver claims. He practiced with New York on Monday.

The Jets also announced six additions to their practice squad: outside linebacker Freddie Bishop, running back-kick returner Marcus Murphy, wide receiver JoJo Natson, offensive lineman Geoff Gray, defensive lineman Patrick Gamble and cornerback Terrell Sinkfield. Bishop, Murphy and Gamble were all in camp with the Jets this summer.

