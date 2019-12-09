Jets place Kyron Brown on IR, promote Jeff Smith from practice squad

Injury issues at cornerback led the Jets to start Kyron Brown in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but they’ll have to find someone else to man the spot in Week 15.

The Jets announced on Monday that Brown has been placed on injured reserve. Brown left the 22-21 home win with a quad injury.

Brown was signed by the Jets after going undrafted out of Akron. He was promoted from the practice squad in November and made five tackles in three appearances.

Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet were both inactive on Sunday along with safety Jamal Adams, so the short week may find them shorthanded in the secondary again.

The Jets promoted wide receiver Jeff Smith from the practice squad. He was undrafted out of Boston College this year and spent the summer with the team before being cut at the end of August.