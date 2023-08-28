Jets place Jimmy Moreland on IR; cut Pita Taumoepenu, two others

The Jets began the process of cutting their roster from 90 to 53 players.

They announced they placed cornerback Jimmy Moreland on season-ending injured reserve. Moreland injured his hand in the preseason finale against the Giants.

The team released offensive lineman Greg Senat, linebacker Pita Taumoepenu and linebacker Nick Vigil.

Senat's only career action came in 10 games he played with the Cowboys in 2020.

Taumoepenu was the XFL Defensive Player of the Year this spring after recording 26 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles for the Vegas Vipers. He has played for the Broncos, Cardinals and 49ers in the NFL, totaling five tackles in 11 games.

He had a sack in Saturday's preseason finale.

Vigil played four games for the Cardinals last season and had 13 tackles and two sacks. A third-round pick of the Bengals in 2016, he also has played for the Chargers and Vikings.

Vigil has appeared in 89 games with 53 starts in his career and has totaled 443 tackles, five sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 17 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.