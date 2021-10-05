The Jets placed rookie linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Offensive lineman Isaiah Williams was promoted from the practice squad to take Nasirildeen’s roster spot.

The Jets made Nasirildeen a sixth-round choice in 2021 out of Florida State. He has taken 49 snaps on defense and 71 on special teams.

Nasirildeen was a safety in college, starting 17 games in three seasons for the Seminoles.

Williams was elevated to the game-day roster from the practice squad for the past two games. He briefly was on the active roster earlier this season, getting cut Sept. 20.

Williams originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and was then signed to the practice squad.

The Akron product signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has had stints with the Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

The Jets also made a pair of practice squad moves, signing running back Austin Walter and releasing offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah.

Jets place Hamsah Nasirildeen on IR, promote Isaiah Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk