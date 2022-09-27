Jets place George Fant on injured reserve

Another Jets tackle is going on injured reserve.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that left tackle George Fant is going to miss at least the next four games after going on the list. Fant has been dealing with a knee injury and played 55 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Fant was initially set to be the left tackle this year, but moved to right tackle after Mekhi Becton‘s season-ending knee injury this summer. Duane Brown was signed to play left tackle, but he was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury ahead of Week One.

Conor McDermott took over for Fant on Sunday with rookie Max Mitchell at right tackle. The Jets are expected to sign Mike Remmers to their practice squad and multiple reports on Tuesday indicate that they will also be signing tackle Cedric Ogbuehi off of the Texans practice squad as they look to expand their options at tackle.

