Jets place franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Jets have placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye prior to Tuesday's tag deadline. Both sides can still negotiate a long-term deal up until July 15th. Maye was the Jets 2nd-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Recommended Stories