Jets place franchise tag on S Marcus Maye
The Jets have placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Monday night.
Vacchiano reported on Feb. 22 that Maye was the Jets' only candidate to get the franchise tag this offseason, noting that several NFL sources believe the Jets will use it on him at a cost of $10-$11 million.
Talks between the two sides weren't going well as recently as last week, with Maye's agent calling out the team on Twitter for not taking care of their captain and team-voted MVP.
The franchise tag number for a safety is expected to be around $10-$11 million this upcoming season. This is the first time the Jets have used the franchise tag since 2016, when they used it on Muhammed Wilkerson.
The two sides can focus on a long-term deal and take their time on coming to an agreement now that we know Maye will be wearing green and white at the start of the season.
Maye was named team MVP after being all over the field in 2020, leading the team in passes defended with 11, and coming in second in total tackles (71), sacks (2.0), INTs (2) and forced fumbles (2).
ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the tagging news Monday night.