Jets place Duane Brown on PUP list

The Jets placed left tackle Duane Brown on the physically unable to perform list Saturday after he reported to camp. Brown is still working his way back from shoulder surgery.

Injury updates, via the wire with several PUP additions before camp. pic.twitter.com/G5XvUTNpOo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 22, 2023

Brown can still do team activities, he just cannot practice while on the list. He can be removed at any time and still counts on the 90-man roster.

Brown joins Breece Hall, C.J. Uzomah, Randall Cobb and Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the list.

This could allow Mekhi Becton and perhaps even Billy Turner to get some reps at left tackle, making the competition even more interesting and at least getting both more work during camp.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire