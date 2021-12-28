Jets place CB Bryce Hall, TE Tyler Kroft on Reserves/COVID-19 list

Bryce Hall runs out before game cropped

The Jets placed cornerback Bryce Hall and tight end Tyler Kroft on the Reserves/COVID-19 list Monday.

New York also officially added defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the list after announcing the move Sunday.

Gang Green's roster moves Monday included putting practice squad linebacker LaRoy Reynolds on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Hall, a second-year pro, has started all 15 of New York's games on the 2021 season with 66 tackles (four for loss) and 14 pass breakups.

Kroft, a seventh-year veteran and first-year Jet after stops with the Cincinnati Bengals (2015-18) and Buffalo Bills (2019-20), has caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 168 yards (11.2 average) and one touchdown this season.

Week 17 kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J, where the Jets (4-11) host the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4).