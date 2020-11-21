Jets place CB Bless Austin on IR

Blessuan Austin breaks up pass

On Saturday ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jets placed cornerback Bless Austin (neck) on IR.

Austin has started seven of the eight games he's played in this season, making 41 total tackles in addition to three passes defended. The 24-year-old from Rutgers has played in 15 games over the last two seasons with 13 starts.

The Jets also activated LB Frankie Luvu and signed QB Mike White from the practice squad.

White was a fifth round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft out of the University of South Florida and University of Western Kentucky. Luvu was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jets out of Washington State in 2018.