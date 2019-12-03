Jets place C.J. Mosley on injured reserve

Linebacker C.J. Mosley has not played since Week Seven. The Jets finally placed him on injured reserve with four games remaining.

They made the move to open a roster spot after claiming safety Bennett Jackson off waivers from the Ravens.

Mosley injured his groin in the season opener against the Bills and returned to action in Week Seven. But he aggravated his injury against the Patriots and now finishes his season having played 114 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps in two games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He made 12 tackles, one quarterback hit, two pass breakups and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowler, has 588 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 37 pass defenses in his six-year career.

The Jets claimed Jackson on Sept. 1 but waived him two weeks later. He then joined the team’s practice squad.

The Ravens signed Jackson to their active roster Oct. 15.

Jackson made his NFL debut this season and played four games for Baltimore while making five tackles.

The Giants made him a sixth-round pick in 2014.