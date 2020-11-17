Jets place Brian Poole on injured reserve

The Jets parted ways with Pierre Desir on Tuesday and they placed another cornerback on injured reserve.

Brian Poole is the player set to be out of action for at least the next three games. He left the team’s Week 9 loss with a knee injury.

Poole re-signed with the Jets after manning the slot corner spot for them in 2019. He has started seven of the team’s nine games this season and he’s appeared on 77 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He’s also played 31 percent of the Jets’s special teams snaps.

Poole’s been credited with 44 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack this season.

Bless Austin, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry, Corey Ballentine, Arthur Maulet, and Lamar Jackson are the remaining cornerbacks on the Jets active roster.

