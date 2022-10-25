Jets place Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve

The Jets placed running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Hall tore an ACL on Sunday, while Vera-Tucker injured his triceps. Both players will miss the rest of the season.

Hall leads the Jets with 80 rushes for 463 yards and four touchdowns, including a 62-yard score against the Broncos. He was one of the leading candidates for offensive rookie of the year.

The Jets traded for James Robinson to replace Hall.

The Jets moved Vera-Tucker to right guard in the offseason after signing Pro Bowl left guard Laken Tomlinson, and he started the first three games there. Vera-Tucker then played one game at left tackle and three at right tackle.

Vera-Tucker played 432 snaps this season in seven games after leading the Green & White with 1,026 snaps in 16 games last season.

The Jets announced they signed running back Zonovan Knight to the active roster and offensive lineman Myron Cunningham to the practice squad.

Knight has spent the season on the practice squad.

