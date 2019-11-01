Jets place Blake Cashman on injured reserve

Jets rookie linebacker Blake Cashman hurt his shoulder in practice this week and word was that he’ll miss the rest of the season as a result.

The team moved to take him off the 53-man roster on Friday. Cashman was placed on injured reserve and the team signed linebacker Frankie Luvu from the practice squad to fill the spot.

Cashman was a fifth-round pick this year and he has started five of the team’s seven games this season. Cashman recorded 40 tackles and a half-sack in those appearances.

The Jets have been hit hard by injuries at inside linebacker this season. Avery Williamson tore his ACL in the preseason and C.J. Mosley has only played twice this season because of a groin injury that’s expected to keep him out for several more weeks.