Jets place Bell on IR with hamstring injury

The New York Jets have placed running back Le'Veon Bell on injured reserve because of a hamstring problem.

Bell, a two-time first-team All-Pro, is eligible to return to action in three weeks.

He had just 14 yards on six carries as the Jets were beaten 27-17 by the Buffalo Bills in their season opener last Sunday.

Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Cashman (groin) have also been placed on IR.

The Jets signed running back Kalen Ballage in a corresponding transaction, though Frank Gore is likely to get the bulk of the workload in the coming weeks.

Gore and the Jets face his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday in their home opener at MetLife Stadium.