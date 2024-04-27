Jets picks entering Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft

One day and four rounds left. That’s where we stand with the 2024 NFL Draft. After two days and three rounds, Saturday will be a busy day for the league. 157 selections will be made starting at 12:00 pm eastern.

The Jets currently enter Saturday with five picks, including three in the fourth round. The Jets moved up for wide receiver Malachi Corley in Round 3 and only had to spend a fifth-round pick to move from No. 72 to No. 65.

Here is where the Jets stand with their picks entering the final day of the draft.

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 129 (via Vikings)

Round 4, Pick 134 (compensatory pick via Ravens)

Round 6, Pick 185

Round 7, Pick 257 (compensatory pick)

