Jets picks and buzz during 2023 NFL Draft

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) knocks Northwestern defensive back Coco Azema (0) out of the way during the second quarter of their game Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Northwestern 35-7. / © MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is the latest on the Jets' picks from the 2023 NFL Draft and buzz surrounding the team......

April 28, 7:58 p.m.

With the 43rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jets selected Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 313 pounds, Tippmann has good size for a center, and he could step in from Day One and become the team's starter, while also possessing the ability to play guard.

Tippmann might be taller than your average center, but he can also get out on the edge as a puller, leading the way on outside runs.

The Jets had their eye on adding an offensive lineman in the first round, but after a run on tackles happened just before their turn on the clock, Gang Green elected to go defense at No. 15, selecting edge rusher Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State.

While tackle depth behind Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, and Max Mitchell is still a bit suspect, Tippmann gives Robert Saleh a versatile piece for the entirety of the line in front of Aaron Rodgers.