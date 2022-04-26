Jets pick up Quinnen Williams’ fifth-year option

The Jets, as expected, have picked up Quinnen Williams’ fifth-year option for 2023, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The defensive tackle will make $11.5 million in 2023. A 2019 first-round draft pick, Williams is set to earn $4.9 million this coming season.

Williams is eligible for a contract extension, but ESPN’s Rich Cimini recently reported that there has been little movement on that front, though the Jets have expressed an interest in keeping the 24-year-old long-term. Williams has been at the voluntary portion of New York’s offseason program.

Williams finished the 2021 season with 53 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, six sacks and three pass deflections in 15 games. He has has 136 tackles, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over his first three NFL seasons.

