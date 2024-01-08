Jets will pick No. 10 in 2024 NFL Draft

The draft order for non-playoff teams is set and the Jets now know where they will select in the first round in April. The Jets will have the No. 10 pick in the first round. This is the second time in three years the Jets will have the No. 10 pick. The last time was via the Seahawks and the Jamal Adams trade. That pick became some fellow named Garrett Wilson, who has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

The win over the Patriots in Week 18 only cost the Jets two spots in the draft order. New York entered Week 18 holding the No. 8 pick. They fell behind Atlanta and Chicago in the pecking order. The Jets were one of four teams — Falcons, Bears, Vikings the others — to finish with a 7-10 record. Strength of schedule gives the Falcons the edge in this group in the first round, so they will pick No. 8, followed by the Bears at No. 9, the Jets at 10 and Minnesota at No. 11.

Even with beating the Patriots, the Jets did not give New England a top-two pick. New England will, however, hold the No. 3 pick. The Patriots’ strength of scheduled finished just a bit stronger than the Washington Commanders, who will hold the No. 2 pick.

The Bears will have the No. 1 pick thanks to the 2-15 Carolina Panthers, followed by the Commanders and Patriots. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers will round out the top five.

The full order for the first 18 picks of the draft is as follows:

1. Chicago Bears 7-10 (via Carolina Panthers 2-15)

2. Washington Commanders 4-13

3. New England Patriots 4-13

4. Arizona Cardinals 4-13

5. Los Angeles Chargers 5-12

6. New York Giants 6-11

7. Tennessee Titans 6-11

8. Atlanta Falcons 7-10

9. Chicago Bears 7-10

10. New York Jets 7-10

11. Minnesota Vikings 7-10

12. Denver Broncos 8-9

13. Las Vegas Raiders 8-9

14. New Orleans Saints 9-8

15. Indianapolis Colts 9-8

16. Seattle Seahawks 9-8

17. Jacksonville Jaguars 9-8

18. Cincinnati Bengals 9-8

By the way, had the Jets lost, they would have had the No. 6 pick and the Patriots would have been at No. 4.

