Jets pay Tyreek Hill back for 'disrespectful' comments with Quinnen Williams stiff-arm

You might remember a wide receiver by the name of Tyreek Hill was traded this spring. You might remember the New York Jets seemingly had a deal in place with the Kansas City Chiefs before the All-Pro picked the Miami Dolphins. Finally, you might remember Hill responding to a question about that choice with "Who? The Jets?"

The Jets most certainly remembered.

Finally given the chance to face their new antagonist on Sunday, the Jets showed they were most certainly worth considering with a 40-17 beatdown of the Dolphins. One of the most memorable moments: Quinnen Williams stiff-arming Hill into the ground on a fumble return.

The Jets ultimately held Hill, who entered this week leading the NFL in receiving yards with 477, to 47 receiving yards on seven targets. The Dolphins were down to their third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson for nearly the entire game due to Teddy Bridgewater's head injury.

Hill exited the game late with a left foot injury and was seen in a walking boot later, but that didn't stop the Jets from saying their piece. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers in particular had some words for Hill.

From ESPN:

"We just played with a chip on our shoulder after that whole, 'Jets, who?' thing," Franklin-Myers said. "I think that rubbed everybody the wrong way."

Franklin-Myers said Hill's remarks were "circling Twitter" in recent days. "That fired me up. I don't get fired up about a lot of stuff and I don't care about people talking, but that's disrespectful and I don't like disrespect. You shouldn't do that no matter who you are."

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins also reportedly enjoyed the show:

"Obviously, you want to see a big man get in the end zone and do a little dance, but a close second is launching another human being into the ground," Rankins said. "That's a very close second."

Rankins said he thought Hill would "try to chop [Williams] low" to make the open-field tackle. "No, he just ran right into Quinnen's arms and Quinnen extended his arm and ..."

Rankins paused for effect, adding, "And Tyreek was gone."

Despite beginning the season without starting quarterback Zach Wilson, the Jets are now 3-2, and there's plenty to like about their roster going forward. Maybe that will be more convincing for the Tyreek Hills of the future.