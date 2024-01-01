Jets-Patriots set for 1:00 kickoff on FOX in Week 18

The NFL announced the Week 18 schedule late Sunday night. As expected, the Jets will have an early kickoff for their season finale in New England.

The game will be a 1:00 eastern kickoff and will be on FOX. The Jets will look to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Patriots, though a win could potentially give the Patriots the No. 2 pick in the draft. The other AFC East game of Bills at Dolphins will close out the regular won Sunday Night Football as the winner claims the division title and earns the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

The Jets are assured of finishing in third place in the division, their first season not finishing at the bottom of the division since 2019. A win would match last season’s 7-10 mark, a record they were hoping to vastly improve on before injuries derailed the season.

Chris Myers and Robert Smith will have the call on Sunday afternoon for FOX.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire