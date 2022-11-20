The Jets and Patriots will be getting underway a little later than expected on Sunday.

The game was set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, but CBS announced that the kickoff will be pushed back about 10 minutes because of technical difficulties. The network has continued to show its studio analysts while waiting for the game to start.

Sunday’s game is taking place at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots beat the Jets 22-17 in Week Eight with Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throwing three interceptions on the way to the loss.

Wilson and the Jets will be hoping for better results once this game between the AFC East foes does get going.

Jets-Patriots kickoff delayed due to technical difficulties originally appeared on Pro Football Talk