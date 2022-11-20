Jets-Patriots game delayed, only one camera in use to start due to 'technical issues'

There was a strange start to the New England Patriots-New York Jets game.

CBS didn't cut to the stadium. The studio crew had to buy time while kickoff was delayed until 1:07 p.m. Eastern time. Then it was 1:10 p.m. The reason given was vague "technical difficulties."

Finally the game switched and for a while there was just the general 50-yard line camera in use.

CBS only has one camera operating for the #Patriots and #Jets. Feels like watching a high school football stream — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 20, 2022

CBS had other cameras operating after the Jets' first drive. But for a while, it was odd to watch a game from one angle, when we're used to constant switching among the cameras.

Only one working camera (50-yard line) for the #Jets-#Patriots broadcast from Gillette Stadium. Creates some odd shots of players just walking around after plays, where close-ups and alternate angles would usually be. pic.twitter.com/CeF2Q0WHtC — Sak Sports Blog (@SakSports) November 20, 2022

It was back to normal before 1:30 p.m. But it was a strange start for one of the league's marquee TV games in the early Sunday afternoon window.