Jets passing game coach Greg Knapp dies from bicycle accident injuries

Jets passing game coordinator Greg Knapp died Thursday, his alma mater, Sacramento State, announced in a news release. Knapp’s agent, Jeff Sperbeck, confirmed the terrible news.

“Today at 11:32 a.m. PT, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to heaven, where he will be reunited with his dad,” Sperbeck told Mike Klis of 9News. “On Saturday, July 17, Greg was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, wife, three daughters and brother.”

Knapp was 58.

The accident remains under investigation.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Greg Knapp,” Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said in a statement. “Greg was not only a great former Hornet player and coach, but one of the kindest and most generous people that I’ve ever known. His success and humility have been an inspiration to all of us here at Sacramento State. We will continue to carry on his legacy within our football program and wish his family and friends peace and comfort through this difficult loss.”

Knapp spent 23 years in the NFL coaching for seven franchises. Jets coach Robert Saleh hired Knapp this offseason after Knapp spent the previous three seasons as the quarterbacks coach with the Falcons. Knapp also has served as an offensive coordinator for the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks and Texans.

He was quarterbacks coach with the Broncos for four seasons, including for their most recent Super Bowl victory to end the 2015 season.

Knapp played quarterback at Sacramento State, winning the starting job in 1984, and he still is ranked eighth in school history in career passing yards (3,806) and touchdowns (32), 10th in career completions (279), tied for 10th in career pass efficiency (124.1) and 11th in career attempts (524).

