Jets part ways with safety Adrian Amos

In a surprising move, the Jets released safety Adrian Amos. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported it as a mutual parting.

Veteran safety Adrian Amos and the #Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2023

Amos joined the Jets in April following Chuck Clark’s season-ending knee injury. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million. Amos was initially expected to start alongside Jordan Whitehead but Tony Adams overtook Amos and won the starting job in training camp, relegating Amos to the No. 3 safety.

Amos’ release could allow for more playing time for Ashtyn Davis and rookie Jarrick Bernard-Converse in the season’s final six weeks. Davis has been a key special-teams player and Bernard-Converse, the Jets’ sixth-round pick in 2023, provides versatility in the secondary.

Amos recorded 23 tackles in 11 games, including three starts.

