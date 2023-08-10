Jets, Panthers cancel Thursday's joint practice due to weather concerns; Gang Green will still practice

The Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets held a joint training camp practice at Wofford in Spartanburg on Aug. 9, 2023. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8), center, warms up at practice with his team / ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jets and Carolina Panthers decided to cancel Thursday's joint practice in Spartanburg, S.C., citing weather and safety concerns.

Thursday's practice was going to be the second and final joint practice between the two sides ahead of Saturday's preseason matchup.

But even with the joint session being canceled, the Jets will still practice on their own in the rainy weather, though the practice will be closed to the public